Clovis Veterans Memorial District invites community to free Christmas event

Clovis Veterans Memorial District invites the community to meet Santa Claus and enjoy Christmas activities at a free event at the district’s Liberty Room on Friday, Dec. 22 from 4 to 7 p.m.

The district welcomes families and children to take a photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus and craft a photo frame as a souvenir. Family friendly fun will be available throughout the night with an ornament crafting station, bounce house, photo booth, games and more.

Music will be provided by the church choir of La Luz del Mundo of Fresno, who will sing Christmas carols as the doors open and activities begin.

In addition, the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Sounds of Freedom band will play live Christmas classics beginning at 5 p.m.

Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy complementary hot chocolate and cookies.

Any event donations will benefit the AUSA band, said CVMD CEO Rios.

Clovis Veterans Memorial District to host free Christmas event Friday, Dec. 22.