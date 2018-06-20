Clovis Veterans Memorial District CEO Lorenzo Rios honored as Veteran of the Year

Assemblyman Jim Patterson (R-Fresno) recognized Clovis Veterans Memorial District CEO Lorenzo Rios as the 23rd Assembly District Veteran of the Year at a ceremony in Sacramento Wednesday.

Rios retired as a Lieutenant Colonel in the United States Army in 2015 after a distinguished 23-year active duty military career where he led troops overseas in the Balkans, Iraq and Afghanistan, and earned two bronze stars for combat leadership in Iraq and Afghanistan in addition to many other service awards.

He also served in a broad range of leadership positions from Professor of International Relations at West Point to a Cavalry Scout with 2nd Armored Cavalry Regiment. Before his retirement, Rios taught military science at Fresno State, where he also served as the commander of the Army ROTC Bulldog Battalion.

As the CEO of the Clovis Veterans Memorial District, Rios works closely with Central Valley veterans organizations to instill a collaborative spirit among the various groups.

He is dedicated to the enhancement of the community through active involvement in his church, local school districts, boys and girls scouts, service organizations, and veterans organizations.