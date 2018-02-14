Clovis Unified to open new employee health center

When ITT Technical Institute on Herndon and Clovis avenue closed in the fall of 2016, Clovis Unified School District jumped at the opportunity to acquire its 25,000 square-foot building with plans to convert part of it into a health center for employees, retirees, and their dependents.

Now, about a year and a half later, Clovis Unified is ready to unveil the health center with a ribbon cutting ceremony this Friday at 11 a.m.

As a full-service facility, and the first of its kind in the area, the center will provide routine medical treatment and lab services without a co-pay to those covered by the Clovis Unified health plan.

The health center, operated by miCare, is the most recent step taken by Clovis Unified’s employee-managed health plan to manage costs and boost services to members.

WHAT: Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting of Clovis Unified’s Employee Health Center by miCare.

WHEN: Friday, Feb. 16, 11:00–11:30 a.m.

WHERE: 362 N. Clovis Ave. Suite 102 (southwest corner of Herndon and Clovis avenues)