Clovis Unified grads Wells and Chachere sign NFL contracts

There was great news for a couple of Clovis Unified grads with professional football hopes, albeit mixed with just a dash of disappointment after the 2018 NFL Draft.

Clovis North grad David Wells and Clovis West grad Andre Chachere were expected to be drafted on the final day of the NFL Draft on April 28, and were projected to land somewhere in the seventh round. However, neither of their names were called, but there is a happy ending as both players signed undrafted free agent deals.

Happy to say that I will be signing with the @dallascowboys can’t wait to get to work! — David Wells M.S. (@DavidWells14) April 28, 2018

Wells, by way of San Diego State, signed with the Dallas Cowboys as a tight end and Chachere (pronounced Sash-er-ray), a defensive back from San Jose State was picked up by the Houston Texans. Andre is the older brother of 2017 all-league quarterback Dante Chachere from the class of 2019.

Chachere was a two-time first team All-TRAC defensive back and Defensive MVP his senior year at Clovis West. After starting the last seven games his sophomore season at San Jose State, he had a standout junior season and was voted first-team All-MWC and voted team MVP with four interceptions and 14 pass break ups.

The word was out on Chachere his senior season, as the six-foot, 197-pounder didn’t have many opportunities to make plays in 2017, as he only had one interception and five pass breakups on the year to go along with 46 tackles, two for losses, in 11 starts and 13 games played. His father, Derrick, played in the Arena Football League for seven years.

Headed to @HoustonTexans ! Ready to get out there and work! 🙏#WeAreTexans — andre chachere #21 (@AndreChachere) April 28, 2018

Before the 2017 season, Chachere was named to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy preseason watch list as a candidate for the best defensive player in college football and was one of 45 defensive backs named to the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award watch list.

At Clovis North, Wells converted from quarterback to tight end in 2012 and helped lead the Broncos to a CIF Central Section Division I championship and 12-2 record, recording 60 catches for 1,188 yards and 10 touchdowns. He was a two-time all-TRAC selection and also starred in basketball and baseball.

At San Diego State, the 6-foot-6, 256-pounder caught 34 passes for 427 yards and six touchdowns in his junior and senior seasons combined. He is a two-time Second-Team All-Mountain West selection (2016-17), three-time MW Fall All-Academic Team (2015-17) and received the 2017 SDSU President’s Award for high academic achievement.

While at San Diego State, Wells completed the Homeland Security program.

“Once it got to the seventh round my agent and I were trying to figure out what was going to be the best fit for me as a free agent,” Wells told the San Diego Tribune after signing with the Cowboys. “Obviously it was a long, stressful day, but at the end of it I’m very happy where I ended up and I definitely think I signed with the right team.”