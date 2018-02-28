Buchanan student arrested for school shooting threat

Clovis Police Department arrested a 15-year-old Clovis Unified student just before 2 a.m. Wednesday for making threats toward Buchanan High School on social media.

Authorities were contacted by a concerned citizen who saw a Snapchat picture of someone holding what looked like an assault rifle. The caption stated “Don’t come to school tomorrow.”

Clovis PD along with Clovis Unified Police investigated the threat and contacted the juvenile who sent the picture. The gun in the picture was found and it was identified as an airsoft rifle which was taken into evidence.

The 15-year-old male was booked into Fresno County Juvenile Justice Corrections on one count of criminal threats of death or great bodily injury. Clovis Police Department is working with Clovis Unified and will have an increased presence on campus today.