Clovis’ Shaw Avenue entrance gets landscaping improvements

The city’s Shaw Avenue entrance just east of Highway 168 recently underwent a phase of landscaping improvements.

Made on the street’s median divider, the renovations are highlighted by a trio of palm trees planted on sand-like bases between sections of large stones. Formerly in place were a few bushes and small trees on a mixture of dirt and loose gravel.

“The Avenue” sign that welcomes visitors also got a touch-up on the paint, going from its fading light blue color to a burgundy look.

Community & Economic Development Director Andy Haussler says its the city’s way of giving back to the main street.

“The landscaping improvements on Shaw near freeway 168 are part of an continuous effort to invest in the Shaw Avenue Corridor,” Haussler said. “We hope to be able to extend the landscaping down the critical corridor as resources allows us to do so.”