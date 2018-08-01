Clovis Save Mart rolls out online shopping system

The Save Mart at Herndon and Fowler avenues unveiled a new service Wednesday for shoppers.

ClickCart, the store’s new new online shopping platform, allows customers to order groceries online and pick them up either curbside or in-store. Customers have the option to pay online or at the time of pick-up.

Each participating store will have a personal shopper that hand selects each order. After bagging the items, the shopper with either meet the customer outside at one of the designated ClickCart parking spaces or at the ClickCart counter in the front of the store.

“ClickCart allows families with limited free time to order online, in the convenience of their own home or on the go, and pick-up curbside,” expressed Kim Musgrave, Director of Digital & Loyalty Marketing and working mom. “We may not be the first grocer to offer online shopping, but we took the time to make sure our service reflected our shopper’s needs.”

The service is exclusively available for members of Save Mart’s rewards program.

Save Mart Companies expects to expand ClickCart services to several more supermarkets by 2018.