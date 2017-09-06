Home Online Issue Clovis Roundup – September 6, 2017
MUST READ
Clovis native awarded Coast Guard scholarship
Clovis native Tristin Knox has received a $1,000 scholarship award from the Coast Guard Foundation. Knox, who is currently in his sophomore year at California...
Fresno State sets records, tops million-hour mark for community service
For the eighth consecutive year, Fresno State students, faculty and staff contributed more than 1 million hours of community service with a record 1,386,449...
Book drive raises funds for new Clovis library, other projects
Community spaces at Sierra Vista Mall were packed with book lovers searching stacks for great-bargain-priced novels and memoirs at the Friends of the Library’s...
Retired Clovis High teacher performs at On the Edge Coffee House
Recently retired Clovis High choral conductor Mark Lanford was center stage Friday, Aug. 25, at On the Edge in Clovis, performing live for the...
City appoints new Public Utilities Director
City of Clovis manager Luke Serpa announced Wednesday the appointment of Scott Redelfs to the position of Public utilities Director, effective immediately. The move,...