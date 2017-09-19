Home Online Issue Clovis Roundup – September 20, 2017
MUST READ
CUSD transforms former ITT Tech building into professional development and health center
When ITT Technical Institute closed its doors last year, a new door opened for Clovis Unified. The district, which has its district headquarters right down...
Undefeated Buchanan holds on against Liberty, Milton with 4 TDs
Buchanan needed to make a statement. The Bears first three games were a mismatch not only on paper but on the field as they outscored...
Clovis Unified experiences eastern growth spurt
As the city of Clovis continues to grow in population, each new school year, the school district also grows in the number of students...
City tackles tough topic of suicide
In 2016, over 101 deaths by suicide were reported within Fresno County and the most recent data available shows over 2,045 people in the...
Sept. 23 marks annual National Hunting and Fishing Day
The hunting and fishing seasons are now upon us. As the weather cools, now is the time many outdoor sportsmen take to the woods...