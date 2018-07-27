Home Clovis Matters Clovis Roundup Promo
Letter to the Editor: Clovis, an ‘off-leash’ city?
I would like to know who is in charge of enforcing city ordinances? I have been walking my dog each morning on Clovis trails...
Nevills named Cal-Hi Sports D-I Boys Athlete of the Year, Buchanan runner-up for School...
Clovis High grad Seth Nevills can add one more award before he starts the next phase of his already decorated wrestling career at Penn...
Guido’s Martial Arts Academy awarded Platinum Mark Of Excellence
In recognition of its dedication to quality martial art instruction and community involvement, Guido’s Martial Arts Academy has been recognized with the Platinum Mark...
Old Town Kiwanians unveil music project
The Old Town Clovis Kiwanis Club held a ribbon cutting ceremony Saturday morning at Dry Creek Park to mark the completion of its Music...