Home Online Issue Clovis Roundup – October 3, 2018
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
MUST READ
CUSD gives latest updates of district events
Clovis Unified School District held its board meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 26 and updated the public about the latest happenings. CUSD Superintendent Eimear O'Farrell gave...
Clovis North girls tennis stays undefeated on season
Judging by the results, the Clovis North girls tennis team is going to be tough to beat, if at all. The Broncos are currently 17-0...
Sierra Vista Mall holds 13th Annual Asian Resource Fair
Sponsored by radio broadcasting station KBIF 900 AM, the 13th annual Asian Resource and Job Fair was held at the Sierra Vista Mall on...
Clovis High holds off rally against rival Clovis East
The Clovis East football team has made huge strides this season, but rival Clovis High came to spoil the party on Friday, Sept. 28...