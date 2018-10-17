Home Online Issue Clovis Roundup – October 17, 2018
A Tale of Two Cities
When I tell people I just moved to Clovis from San Jose they ask, “How are you liking it so far?” My go-to response...
4th annual “Remember When Fly-In & Car Show”
Central Valley Aviation Association held its fourth annual “Remember When Fly-In & Car Show” on Saturday, Sept. 29 at Chandler Executive Airport. Aviation and...
Sierra Vista Mall welcoming new businesses
Sierra Vista Mall is welcoming a pair of new businesses. Japanese restaurant Sakura Chaya and Teazer World Tea Market are both set to open shop...
Women in Business: Marty Watt, The Original 4th Street Antique Mall
October is National Women’s Small Business Month. All month long we will be featuring local female business leaders to celebrate their success and contributions...