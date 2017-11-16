Home Online Issue Clovis Roundup – November 15, 2017
MUST READ
#ShopSmall on Small Business Saturday
Contributed by Better Business Bureau After the hustle and bustle of Black Friday shopping, many consumers will turn their attention to small, local businesses on...
The Killer Dueling Pianos face off at DiCicco’s in Old Town
California-based entertainers The Killer Dueling Pianos brought a special brand of entertainment to DiCicco’s Italian Restaurant in Old Town Clovis on Nov. 7 and...
Concert Review: Bruno Mars brings 24K Magic World Tour to Fresno
American singer and songwriter Bruno Mars “#Blessed” Fresno with a performance after a concert cancellation scare. After a show cancellation in Denver due to a...
Council permits miniscule marijuana testing at ISO certified Clovis labs
Though voters statewide have spoken and adult recreational marijuana use is now legal in California, the City of Clovis has remained adamant in its...