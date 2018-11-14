Home Online Issue Clovis Roundup – November 14, 2018
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
MUST READ
Clovis parks crew takes home first place at CPRS competition
Clovis’ unsung heroes had a chance to shine last week at the California Parks and Recreation Society (CPRS) District 7 Parks Rodeo and Vendor’s...
Clovis Fire Department sends crew to assist with Camp Fire
Clovis Fire Department has sent nine personnel and two engines to help with the Camp Fire in Northern California. So far, the fire has burned...
Buchanan advances to semifinals with big win over Arroyo Grande
November weather is football weather, and if you’re fortunate to still be playing in the chill of night it means one thing: a deep...
Clovis girls rally to win D-I water polo title
Down 2-1 at half to No. 1 seed Arroyo Grande, the Clovis Cougars didn’t flinch. After all, they’ve been there before. And on the...