Clovis Roundup – May 2, 2018

Get Fit Clovis makes comeback
Get Fit Clovis is back and better than ever. The fitness movement, operated and funded by the Clovis Roundup, is essentially there for those who...
Old Town Clovis rolls out Farm To Table Dinner
This year, the Business Organization of Old Town Clovis (B.O.O.T.) hosted its first ever Farm To Table dinner where 216 guests watched Pollasky Avenue...
Old Town Clovis Car Show
If you didn’t make it out to Old Town Clovis on Sunday, April 15, you missed the 3rd Annual Old Town Clovis Car Show....
Clovis Unified grads Wells and Chachere sign NFL contracts
There was great news for a couple of Clovis Unified grads with professional football hopes, albeit mixed with just a dash of disappointment after...