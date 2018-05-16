Home Online Issue Clovis Roundup – May 16, 2018
Clovis welcomes new personnel commissioner
In April, the city council bid farewell to long-term personnel commissioner Kevin Dale and officially appointed Scott Fetterhoff to fill Dale’s vacant seat. Dale was...
Clovis City Council gives two proclamations
The Clovis City Council gave two recognitions at its city council meeting on Monday. The city first presented a proclamation recognizing Maternal Mental Health Awareness...
Sierra Nights Live concert series kicks off with Nirvana tribute
Sierra Vista Mall’s new summer concert series Sierra Nights Live kicked off Thursday, May 10, with a tribute to 90s alternative grunge band Nirvana. The...
City relaxes RV and boat parking ordinance for peak summer months
Clovis residents who tire of having to go back and forth from their mini storage unit each summer weekend to get their boat or...