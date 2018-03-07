Home Online Issue Clovis Roundup – March 7, 2018
Fresno State battles student hunger with March Match Up campaign
Fresno State’s March Match Up campaign that benefits the Student Cupboard kicked off March 1 with a community partner teaming up to help battle...
Greatest of all time? Nevills wins fourth California wrestling title
Debating the best ever in sports usually involves a spirited conversation. Think of a group of old-timers sitting in a coffee shop providing stats and...
Buchanan girls win Valley soccer title in dramatic fashion
Playing with their backs against the wall is nothing new for the Buchanan girls soccer team, and when the moments arose in the biggest...
Ag at Large: Enemies of farms are enemies of all
They say you have a better chance of surviving if you recognize your enemies. Of course, if you think you don’t have any, you...