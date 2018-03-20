Home Online Issue Clovis Roundup – March 21, 2018
Three Bulldoggers take home buckles at annual college rodeo
Last weekend, Fresno State cowboys and cowgirls competed in the annual Fresno State Bulldoggers Rodeo hosted by the team at the Clovis Rodeo grounds. Out of...
Valley Truck Show
The 2018 car show season is now officially underway and it looks to be another great year. On Saturday, March 10, Johnny Mendiola and...
Enzo’s Table carries on Valley’s legacy of agriculture at Disney food festival
From March 2 through April 12, Disney California Adventure’s Annual Food and Wine Festival will have a taste of Clovis’ very own Enzo’s Table. Started...