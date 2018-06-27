Home Online Issue Clovis Roundup – June 27, 2018
City looks to fill vacancy on Planning Commission
The Clovis City Council is accepting applications for an an opening on the City's Planning Commission. The Planning Commission is the body that reviews development...
Prep golfers tee off in Clovis Cup
The greater Clovis/Fresno area boys and girls high school golf seasons came to an end last Thursday with a flourish at the Clovis Cup...
Developer makes case for Clovis senior living complex
In a meeting lasting more than four hours, the Clovis City Council discussed a proposed senior living complex which has brought concerns to the...