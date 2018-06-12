Home Online Issue Clovis Roundup – June 13, 2018
Squaw Valley Car Show
On May 5, the Mountain Valley Community Church in Squaw Valley held its annual Car Show & Shine. This show is heavily supported by...
Jim Bartko: ‘I did not leave Fresno State by choice’
Former Fresno State Director of Athletics Jim Bartko issued a statement to the media Wednesday, revealing details of his sudden exit from the university....
Four Clovis locals chosen in 2018 MLB Draft
Four local baseball players who went on to play in college had their names called in the 2018 MLB Draft, fulfilling lifelong dreams of...
Valley Children’s brings Magnolia Pediatrics to Clovis
The Central Valley has a shortage of primary care providers and Valley Children’s Healthcare is working to fill that gap. One of the ways it’s...