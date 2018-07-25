Clovis Roundup – July 25, 2018

The City of Clovis’ Public Utilities Streets Section installed Harry Armstrong Memorial Interchange signs at the eastbound and westbound entrances to the Herndon Avenue...

The annual North American Pole Vault Association (NAVPA) Championships event is making its triumphant return to Old Town Clovis this Friday. Co-directed by former Fresno...

The Clovis Walmart Supercenter at 323 W. Shaw Ave. held a community celebration this morning to mark the completion of its latest remodeling project. The...

