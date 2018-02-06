Home Online Issue Clovis Roundup – February 7, 2018
Fresno man arrested in Clovis after vehicle burglary attempt
Clovis Police arrested a Fresno man this morning after he attempted to break into a vehicle at GB3 on Herndon Avenue. The man was identified...
Maya Cinemas celebrates Black History Month with free admission to three films
Maya Cinemas at Campus Pointe is celebrating Black History Month by showing three films that inspire change. “Maya Cinemas is very community oriented, so we...
City to unveil five new banners at Clovis Heritage Walk
The City of Clovis will pay tribute to five famous residents by unveiling cultural honoree banners in their honor Thursday at 10:30 a.m. along...
Clovis City Council discusses proposed impact fee increase
As Clovis continues to expand, the need for more infrastructure, particularly new and expanded sewer, water and recycled water facilities, is also on the...