Home Online Issue Clovis Roundup – February 21, 2018
Two basketball junkies try to keep pace with Clovis at Clovis West
Paul: Here we go sports fans, back for another year of running diary madness as I’m joined here at Clovis West for the final...
Clovis East ag teacher Ken Dias responds to allegations
After being accused in an incident report of directing racial remarks toward a student after she refused to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance,...
Clovis Unified opens health center for employees, retirees
When ITT Technical Institute on Herndon and Clovis avenue closed in the fall of 2016, Clovis Unified School District jumped at the opportunity to...
Around the TRAC
Soccer stunner: No. 1 Clovis boys upset but Clovis North, Buchanan advance The Clovis High boys soccer team was riding high with a sparkling 23-1-3...