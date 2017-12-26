Home Online Issue Clovis Roundup – December 27, 2017
Around the TRAC: Bearing witness to four years of a journey
One of the many reasons I absolutely love writing about high school sports is watching great athletes grow not only on the athletic fields...
The Roundup’s Top 7 sports stories of 2017
As we approach the end of 2017, it's always fun to look back and revisit all the thrills, chills and championships that Clovis Unified...
Clovis Rotary, local groups make Christmas brighter for many
A feeling of expectancy hung in the cool morning air Sunday at P-R Farms. An event that took months of preparation was about to...
Clovis Veterans Memorial District invites community to free Christmas event
Clovis Veterans Memorial District invites the community to meet Santa Claus and enjoy Christmas activities at a free event at the district’s Liberty Room...