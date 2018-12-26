Home Online Issue Clovis Roundup – December, 26, 2018
As the city changes and grows, balance is needed to maintain the ‘Clovis Way...
According to the movers and shakers of Clovis, the biggest challenge of 2018 had to do with the success the city has experienced and...
Military officer moved by Dry Creek students’ letters
2nd Lt. Austin Bailey, a 2011 graduate of Buchanan High School, stopped by his former elementary school last Thursday to thank a group of...
Clovis High construction students put to the test
Clovis High School students applied their knowledge in a real-life work setting on Thursday, Dec. 13. As part of their final exam for their Career...
Politics in 2018 — Polarization: How the Roundup can help to lessen the...
From our mission statement: “In a time where newspapers are becoming extinct, the Clovis Roundup is beating the odds, growing every issue thanks to local...