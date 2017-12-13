Home Online Issue Clovis Roundup – December 13, 2017
CenterStage Clovis Presents ‘Forever Plaid: Plaid Tidings’
Local theatergoers got in the holiday spirit with a production of “Plaid Tidings,” presented by CenterStage Clovis beginning Thursday, Nov. 30. The play, a...
Popular shopping promotion ‘Big Wins Day’ returns to Clovis
Clovis retailers, customers and the community will once again benefit from “Big Wins Day” on Wednesday, Dec. 13. The annual promotion serves as a reward...
Around the TRAC: Bringing good cheer this special time of year
Elf. A Christmas Story. Home Alone. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. And yes, Die Hard. For me and my family, those are our go-to Christmas movies,...
Local church surprises Miramonte Elementary third graders with new bikes
Christmas came early for Miramonte Elementary’s third grade class as 91 students received new bikes, courtesy of a local church, during a surprise assembly...