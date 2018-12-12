Home Online Issue Clovis Roundup – December 12, 2018
Clovis Rotary project brings Christmas cheer to seniors
Clovis Unified School District students and members of the Clovis Rotary Club spent their Saturday morning making the holiday season brighter for senior citizens. As...
Clovis High girls win two tournaments, continue upward trend
After playing its best basketball of the season at the end of last year, Clovis High is continuing an upward trend, winning two out-of-section...
Clovis West boys win Simi Valley Tip-Off, start season 9-0
The season may still be considered in its early stage but the Clovis West boys basketball team is off to its customary winning ways....
Clovis Salvation Army in need of bell ringers
The Salvation Army of Clovis is in need of bell ringers again this holiday season to raise funds for its Red Kettle Campaign. Donations collected...