Clovis Roundup – August 22, 2018
MUST READ
CUSD introduces new administrators
Clovis Unified introduced four new administrators at its board meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 15. One of the new administrators is Rob Barnes, who takes over...
Fresno State football preview: Here come the ‘Dogs
The Fresno State football team experienced a monumental turnaround in 2017, a turnaround so dramatic it will forever be known as the second time...
4 Sisters Thrift says goodbye to Clovis
4 Sisters Thrift is ready to hang it up. The store, which specializes in collectibles, home goods and furniture, is closing its doors after five...
Clovis beats Modesto 42-14 behind Robles’ five TD passes
Clovis marched out onto Lamonica Stadium wearing the traditional gold pants, blue jerseys and gold helmets with the classic blue “C,” and on a...