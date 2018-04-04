Home Online Issue Clovis Roundup – April 4, 2018
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
MUST READ
Clovis First Assembly of God Car Show
On Saturday, March 24, the Clovis First Assembly of God church on the corner of Sunnyside and Barstow held its ninth annual car show....
Clovis Community Medical Center moves forward with $390 million expansion
The Board of Trustees at Community Medical Centers approved a four-year, $390 million project Tuesday that will add 144 private beds and expand several...
Big Hat Days celebrating 80 years of fun this weekend
Big Hat Days, Clovis' annual springtime festival, is celebrating the big 8-0 this weekend. Started in 1938 as a celebration to honor hardworking Clovis cowboys and...
Trail Fest to introduce STEM activities, food trucks
The city’s third annual Trail Fest is coming up May 5 and this year’s Guadalajara street fair inspired festival will feature a host of...