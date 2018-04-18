Home Online Issue Clovis Roundup – April 18, 2018
Buchanan, Clovis West lead in wild TRAC baseball race
After seven games what can we say about the wild world of TRAC baseball? Well, this is for sure – it’s anyone’s game. Halfway through the...
Clovis softball beats Buchanan in league opener behind Lung’s 16 strikeouts
The softball league opener between the TRAC’s top two teams certainly mattered, and this time their aces were on display. In a much-anticipated pitching matchup...
Sierra Nights Live kicks off May 10
The hottest tribute bands will return to Sierra Vista Mall this summer for “Sierra Nights Live,” a free concert series for all ages. It all...
Clovis council supports Keep California Safe initiative
On April 2, the Clovis City Council’s light agenda included brief discussion on one serious topic. In support of assemblyman Jim Patterson’s bipartisan Keep California...