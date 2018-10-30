Clovis Rotary gives to the Philippines

With the help of local service organizations, the Clovis Rotary Club collected nearly 300 shoeboxes and filled them with hygiene, school and personal items to be distributed to the less fortunate.

The club announced the boxes had arrived at their destination in a mass email sent last week, “Our almost 300 shoeboxes have made it to the Philippines and have been distributed.”

Other organizations involved in the project include Rotary Clubs of Earlimart, Fig Garden, Monterey Pacific, Pacific Grove, Selma and Visalia County Center; Clovis East and Lahainaluna (HI) Interact Clubs; and Clovis Community Medical Center.

“Many thanks to our Clovis Rotary members [and participating clubs] for your generous donations,” said Becky Moser, immediate past president of the Clovis Rotary. “We greatly appreciate all of your support in making this wonderful project happen!”