Clovis Rodeo receives new $35,000 tractor

Clovis Rodeo Association (CRA) received its new $35,000 Massey Ferguson Tractor the morning of Friday, Jan. 19. The tractor, which was delivered by Quinn Company in Selma, was awarded to the Rodeo by AGCO for “Sowing Good Deeds” in the community.

This is a huge upgrade, as the former tractor is more than 12-years-old and the Association is excited to put it to use in preparation of the upcoming rodeo, which will be held April 26-29.

“We just took delivery of our new tractor this morning, which we were the grand-prize recipients for,” said Clovis Rodeo Association President Gary Bower. “This couldn’t have come at a better time, the old tractor is a little worn out and we were in need of a new one [since] we put quite a few hours on these things working on the grounds and the arena. It was a great honor to receive it.”

In December, Clovis Rodeo was recognized nationally for this award during the third performance of the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, the season-ending championship event for the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.

Bower was present at the time to receive recognition on behalf of CRA.

The Hesson and Massey Ferguson Sowing Good Deeds initiative was created to share the stories of rodeo committees, from across the country, who are doing exceptional work in their communities.

“Throughout North America, there are rodeo committees that work tirelessly in their communities for good,” said Meghann McNally, AGCO director of marketing excellence in North America. “By creating the Sowing Good Deeds initiative, we want to highlight the great work that they do and assist their efforts by providing a piece of equipment that is crucial to their year-round success.”

“The rodeo is an iconic event that unites communities across North America, and at AGCO, we are proud to be part of that local fabric,” she added.

CRA is a 700-member non-profit organization that donates over $200,000 annually to benefit local charities including: 4-H, FFA, Clovis Schools, Clovis Police Activities League and more.

“[This] means a lot to us, for a number of reasons – we really appreciate having a new piece of equipment like this and it’ll get plenty of use here since we have so many events going on,” said Mark Thompson, director of Clovis Rodeo Association. “The other thing is, AGCO recognized Clovis Rodeo as one of the best rodeos in the nation – as far as community activity, benefit to the community and also promoting PRCA radio. That goes beyond Clovis Rodeo, our associate directors, volunteers and committee people – it goes out to our sponsors and the people that contribute and support the Clovis Rodeo. Without the people – without this community – none of what we do at Clovis Rodeo would be possible.”