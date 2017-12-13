Clovis Rodeo Association donates over $8,000 to Valley Children’s

Clovis Rodeo Association committee members delivered a donation of over $8,000 to Valley Children’s Hospital Wednesday afternoon to support the hospital’s greatest needs.

Proceeds from this donation were gathered through the inaugural Kids, Cowboys and Clays event, a fundraising clay shoot tournament hosted by the Clovis Rodeo Association and Valley Children’s Healthcare, one of the largest pediatric healthcare networks in the nation. The event included an auction and dinner for guests at Sun Mountain Gun Club in Coarsegold on Oct. 28.

“We are so appreciative of the remarkable effort and generosity of the Clovis Rodeo Association’s committee members, volunteers, sponsors and others in the community who supported the event,” said Robert Saroyan, Valley Children’s Healthcare president. “The Clovis Rodeo Association is a first-class organization. We couldn’t imagine a better partner for an event like Kids, Cowboys and Clays, and we look forward to next year’s event together.”

The Clovis Rodeo is a nonprofit and all-volunteer based organization that benefits local charities annually, including 4-H, FFA, Clovis Schools, Clovis Police Activities League, California High School Rodeo Foundation, Make-A-Wish Foundation, Break the Barriers, Boy Scouts of America, Clovis Community Hospital and the Central California Blood Center.

“Giving back to the community and making it a better place has been a primary objective for the Clovis Rodeo Association for more than 100 years,” said Vince Genco, Clovis Rodeo Association board member and event chairman. “While we have several worthwhile causes we support in the Central Valley, putting kids first, and making a better future for them has always been closest to our rodeo’s heart.”

The October event was a huge success that raised nearly $18,000. The proceeds were split between both organizations, thanks to the efforts of the Rodeo’s committee members and volunteers.

“We appreciate all of our volunteers, sponsors and guests who came together to make the first annual clay tournament fundraiser a success,” said Genco.

Valley Children’s is also a sponsor of the annual Clovis Rodeo that takes place during the last weekend of April.

Clovis Rodeo Association and Valley Children’s Healthcare have already begun planning the 2nd Annual Kids, Cowboys & Clays to be held Oct. 27, 2018 at Sun Mountain Gun Club.

Clovis Rodeo wins national award

Clovis Rodeo committee was awarded the inaugural 2017 Hesston Sowing Good Deeds award for its community work at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas on Dec. 6.

As an all-volunteer, non-profit association, the Clovis Rodeo gives back more than $200,000 annually to local schools, service clubs and non-profit organizations in the community.

The Clovis Rodeo was chosen amongst six national finalist and received a Massey Ferguson tractor valued at $35,000.