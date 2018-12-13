Clovis residential burglar arrested with help of surveillance camera

Clovis Police arrested a Fresno man involved in a residential burglary Tuesday morning near Clovis and Dakota avenues.

Video surveillance identified 20-year-old Miguel Hernandez as the suspect.

Police officers responded after the resident of the home reported hearing sounds of someone breaking into the home and removing property. Officers arrived on scene shortly after the call, however, the suspect had fled by that point.

Detectives later located and arrested Hernandez without incident. He is currently in Fresno County Jail charged with residential burglary.