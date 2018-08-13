Clovis race car driver with ‘huge personality’ passes away

Clovis race car driver Donnie Large Sr. died Saturday night while racing at Madera Speedway.

Reports indicate that Large, 52, suffered a medical emergency and went unconscious on Lap 21 as he was leading the 360 Super Modified race.

While coming down the front straightaway, it appeared as if his car lost power. After the car broke down, it coasted around and slowed down before gently hitting the Turn 2 wall. From there, it slowly came down the track until it stopped against the inside retaining wall after making contact with third place driver Lance Jackson.

Large held numerous track records, and won races in more divisions than anyone else at the Madera Speedway.

He is described by friends and colleagues as a winning driver with a huge personality.

“The California racing community has been knocked to its knees in recent times losing some of its best driver’s, owners, crew members, fans and officials our sport has ever known. The big race track in the sky got another great one yesterday,” Madera Speedway said in a statement released Sunday. “We are heartbroken for Donnie’s family, friends and the racing community that he has been a big part of for a long time. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends, we ask all of the racing community for prayers and support for the Large family at this difficult time.”