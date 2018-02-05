Clovis principal leaves rock band, returns to education

Curtis Shamlin had left his career in education to tour with his band. But he returned to education when his wife said, “I married a teacher, not a rock star. Come home.”

As much as he loved his band, Shamlin also found comfort in returning to his career in education, which started when he was a 19-year-old teacher aide at Clovis Unified School District. Shamlin then moved to Fresno Unified School District where he was a teacher and a coach of several sports.

Now, coming back to education, Shamlin is serving as the principal of Charlie Keyan Armenian Community School in Clovis.

“It’s like I’m in heaven,” Shamlin said. “This school is amazing.”

For Shamlin, one of the best parts of working at a private school is that he doesn’t get overwhelmed with bureaucracy.

“You don’t have the state telling you what to do,” he said. “You don’t have to deal with the length of time it takes to get something done. You have to go through so many processes in the public school system. If you need a board approval for something, that takes forever.”

At Charlie Keyan Armenian Community School, Shamlin said he sends an email if he has a request and the process is usually done quickly.

“The board is very supportive and lets me do what I need to do,” he said.

Although the school offers an Armenian class, there are also general classes that are geared for students of all backgrounds.

“We have two Armenian teachers that teach Armenian, the language. One is Western Armenian and one is Eastern Armenian,” Shamlin said. “They also learn history, culture things like that.”

On Fridays, the students participate in Bible Study.

“We are a Christian school, so it’s a lot different than a public school,” Shamlin said. “They have a Christian education on Fridays where one of the churches from the town will bring somebody from their church and teach the lesson to the kids.”

Located on Villa Avenue between Herndon and Sierra in Clovis, the school holds 112 students, from 2 years old in the Pre-Kindergarten classes, through sixth grade. After the sixth garde, most of the students move on to Fresno or Clovis schools.

Shamlin said the plan is to expand the school to eighth grade, then high school and “maybe eventually a community college.”

“I’m working on a lot of great programs for the school,” he said. “We are beefing it up.”

As a former coach, Shamlin also takes pride in expanding the athletic programs. His goal is to compete in athletic leagues with other private schools and become successful like Clovis schools.

As he wakes up every day at 5 a.m., Shamlin said he’s eager to come and work in an environment that’s different from others.

“It’s nothing like you experience in the public schools, nor should it be,” he said. “We want to be as different from the public schools as possible, in every way better.”