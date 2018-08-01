Clovis presents plan for new center

Clovis residents gathered at the Government Council Chambers on Tuesday, July 24 to see the proposed plan for the Clovis Senior Activity Center and Clovis Roundup Transit.

The city has been working to develop a new senior center and transit hub near the intersection of Third Street and Veterans Parkway at Landmark Commons. A new Fresno County Library is also proposed for the site.

“We are significantly increasing the size of our library and senior center, adding a transit hub right in the heart of Clovis, taking an area of Old Town that right now is inactive and in need of some redevelopment and with that we are able to build some significant public facilities,” said Andy Haussler, the city’s community and economic development director. “It’s a unique opportunity for the community. It’s a once-in-a-generation kind of opportunity.”

The project would include about 63,000 square feet of community and office use, according to the site plan. The plan is to move the county library from its current location in the Clovis Civic Center and to move the city senior center from its current location at 850 Fourth Street.

Although the goal is to accommodate the community’s expanding needs for library, transit and senior services, Haussler said it’s important to listen to the public’s concerns.

“The biggest challenge is understanding what the community needs,” Haussler said.

“Having sessions like these is important to understanding the issues people have concerns about.”

Haussler added that he hasn’t heard any major concerns so far.

“I think these are relatively minor adjustments,” he said. “They are just conversations that need to be had to fully address what the issues are, adjust and still have the spirit moving forward and get it done.”

The City of Clovis is building the project in partnership with Fresno County. Clovis is developing the senior center and transit hub while the county is developing the regional library. The project is expected to take up to two years.