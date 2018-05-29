Clovis Police nets 2 arrests at checkpoint

The Clovis Police Department netted two drunk drivers and one licence violator at its most recent sobriety/driver(s) license checkpoint over Memorial Day weekend near Clovis and Palo Alto avenues.

A total of 552 cars and trucks passed through Friday’s checkpoint between 9:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m.

Clovis Police stopped and screened the drivers of 336 vehicles. Here are the stats for the evening/morning:

2 arrested for DUI

1 arrested for driving on a suspended license

4 Standardized Field Sobriety Tests (SFST) conducted

The DUI Checkpoint grant was funded through the California Office of Traffic Safety which made this checkpoint patrol financially possible. The grant allows Clovis PD to hold special traffic details, including additional checkpoints.