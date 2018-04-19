Clovis Police investigate mountain lion sighting

Clovis Police are investigating a reported mountain lion sighting in the northeast part of the city near Locan and Enterprise avenues.

A resident was on a walk in the area Wednesday night and reported the sighting to the Clovis Police Department. However, the animal was not located by officers who responded to the initial report.

The Clovis Police Department contacted the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and is working with a local Biologist to investigate this incident.

Residents in the area are asked to be aware of their surroundings. If anyone spots what is believed to be a mountain lion, do not approach but call Clovis PD at 559-324-2800 or 911.