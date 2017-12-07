Clovis Police arrests mail thieves

A Clovis Police Officer observed a male breaking into a community mailbox near Fowler and Alluvial avenues Thursday morning around 6 a.m.

As the male entered a black Ford Fusion, which was also occupied by a female, the officer followed. After stopping the vehicle and making contact with the occupants, officers determined that they were in possession of a large amount of stolen mail and packages from residents in the area.

Clovis Police arrested Arnoldo Silva, 41, and Oliva Squaglia, 25, both of Fresno, on multiple charges including identity theft, forgery, burglary and possession of burglary tools. Both were booked into the Fresno County Jail.

Clovis Police have identified approximately 15 victims and are working to contact each one. To help prevent mail theft, Clovis Police reminds residents to check and empty their mailboxes daily.