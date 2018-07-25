Clovis PD’s Ty Wood receives national recognition

Clovis Police Service Officer Ty Wood received a national award this week for his commitment to his job.

Nextdoor, a social network used by law enforcement agencies to connect with the community, selected Wood as one of its 35 Neighborhood Champions for his superb use of the application to better serve his community.

According to a news release, Wood won this recognition based on the tremendous amount of appreciation (“thanks” and replies) he has received from neighbors in response to his Nextdoor posts.

“It’s amazing to be recognized for something that I love doing,” said Wood. “Keeping our community informed while being professional, and funny at times, is so important and the community support that we have is fantastic. I will continue to strive to work hard for Clovis!”

Nextdoor officially honored Wood this week as the finale to its summer safety campaign.