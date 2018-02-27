Clovis PD in search of tip jar theft suspect

Clovis Police Department is asking the community’s help with identifying a theft suspect.

Video surveillance from Papa Murphy’s in Clovis on Feb. 16 shows the suspect stealing the tip jar from the counter.

Those with information regarding this case or the suspect’s identity are asked to contact Clovis PD at 559-324-2556, via email at ClovisPolice@cityofclovis.com or by sending the department a private message on social media.

To remain anonymous, a tip can be provided using the department’s mobile app “Clovis Police Department mobile” or by contacting Valley Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP.

CPD Case: 18-10118