Clovis North to debut fall production of ‘The Wedding Singer’

Clovis North High School’s drama program is gearing up to present its fall musical of “The Wedding Singer” this week at Mercedes Edwards Theatre.

The show, based on the Adam Sandler movie, has a special place in the heart of director Joel Abels, who was part of the first professional production that toured the country.

“I wanted to do something different and brighter and funnier going into the fall,” said Abels. “I was actually on the first national tour of the show after it closed on Broadway, so I have an affinity for the show. I wanted to produce it with my kids, and this just seemed like the right time.”

The ’80s-themed musical will be highlighted by colorful singing and dancing performances from the Bronco Drama cast. It will also feature guest appearances from legends like Billy Idol, Elvis and President Ronald Reagan.

“It’s a fun show,” said director Joel Abels. “It follows the same storyline as the movie but it’s got just great music – and it’s very 80s. It’s very campy 80s – lots of 80s hair, costumes, colors. If you grew up in the 80s, you need to come see this show.”

Clovis North’s talented 40-member cast has been rehearsing for about six weeks now to “make sure they’re on stage in the right place, at the right time, in the right costume” come showtime, added Abels.

The musical kicks off Thursday, Nov. 8 and runs through Saturday before returning the following week from Nov. 15-17.