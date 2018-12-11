Clovis North lifts facility alert following social media threats

A facility alert has been lifted and classes have resumed at Clovis North as regularly scheduled following social media threats aimed at five students.

The lockdown was issued during first period Tuesday morning before it was lifted around 10:30 a.m. based on the evaluation of law enforcement, said Clovis North Principal Josh Shapiro.

Multiple agencies including Fresno Police Department, Clovis Unified’s police force and the FBI are handling the investigation with “several promising leads which are being followed up on currently,” according to Clovis Unified School District.

School officials assured no additional threats that have been reported to the school at this time.