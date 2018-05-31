Clovis North boys tennis makes Valley clean sweep

It was a clean sweep for the Clovis North boys tennis program as the Broncos won their third straight Division I team title and the singles and doubles championships.

Top-seeded Clovis North rolled to a 6-0 victory over No. 2 Clovis West on May 14 and No. 1 Michael Fourchy defeated No. 3 Erik Buetow of Bakersfield Christian 6-3, 6-1 to claim the singles title.

Meanwhile, the No. 1 seeded doubles team of Drew Quall and Billy Schulz beat No. 3 Phillip Shaflik and Samuel Guimte of Liberty-Bakersfield 6-2, 6-1 at Madera South High.

And there is certainly more to come, Fourchy is a sophomore, Schulz a junior and Quall a freshman.