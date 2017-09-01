Clovis native awarded Coast Guard scholarship

Clovis native Tristin Knox has received a $1,000 scholarship award from the Coast Guard Foundation.

Knox, who is currently in his sophomore year at California State University, Chico, received one of the 166 scholarship awards that were given by the Coast Guard Foundation in 2017.

“I got it last year as well, but I didn’t know I can re-apply for it,” Knox said. “I was emailed last semester and told I should reapply for it. I was really pleased to see that I got it again.”

The Coast Guard Foundation Scholarships benefit the children of enlisted men and women who are serving or have served in the U.S. Coast Guard, whether active duty, reserve, retired or deceased.

“My stepfather is in the coastguard, also have a few other family members in the military,” Knox said.

Having received the scholarship for the past two years, Knox is feeling optimistic about his future.

“I would like to become a custom designer and do acting on the side,” Knox said. “I’m also thinking about adding a graphic designer minor. It’s something I have been interested since I was 8 or 9.”

Growing up in Clovis, Knox attended Lincoln Elementary School and Kastner Intermediate School.

When his stepfather was deployed to the Bay Area, Knox moved with his stepfather to finish high school.

“Everyone was just really welcoming. I felt right at home the moment I got here,” Knox said.

But it was Clovis that gave him the foundation.

“I pride myself on being respectful to everybody,” Knox said. “That’s something I learned growing up in Clovis. I’m grateful for everything.”

Knox adds that he will apply for the scholarship again for next year.

“[I’m thankful] for the wonderful opportunity the coast guard gave me. If it wasn’t for them, I would be a lot more stressed out right now. I would be in a lot of debt,” he said. “I was fortunate to not have to take any loans. The Coast Guard Foundation was a big part of that. I also want to thank them for keeping my stepfather safe because I love him very much.”