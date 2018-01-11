Home Clovis Matters Clovis Matters – New Year Resolutions
San Joaquin College of Law to acquire Clovis Senior Center
The Clovis City Council voted at its Jan. 8 meeting to implement a lease-purchase agreement with San Joaquin College of Law, enabling the school...
Let’s Talk Clovis: ‘Humor in Sunday School’ by Arthur Chedister
Arthur Chedister wrote about the early history of Clovis. His articles were printed in the Clovis Independent from 1953-1954. He was born in Clovis...
Three Clovis wrestlers win titles at Doc B Invitational
Six Clovis wrestlers competed in the championship rounds of the Doc Buchanan Invitational at Clovis High School on Saturday, Jan 6. Three came out...
City sheds light on human trafficking issue
The Clovis city council has declared January 2018 as National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month. At a meeting Monday, Jan. 8, council member Vong...