Clovis honors 9/11 heroes, remembers the fallen

Law enforcement agencies, first responders, public dignitaries, and members of the community took time out of their Tuesday to take part in a public observance at the California Memorial in Clovis to commemorate those who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks 17 years ago on Sept. 11, 2001.

The ceremony also recognized the heroic efforts of first responders like Andy Isolano, a retired Clovis fire prevention officer and 9/11 survivor.

For Isolano, the annual remembrance brings him right back to that day.

“On the morning of 9/11, I had just finished a 24-hour shift and I was in the shower getting ready to go home,” Isolano said during his speech as the event’s guest speaker. “When the first plane hit the tower, the day shift that had just relieved us went in. Those of us that got off that morning, we hopped on a spare engine, we dumped our entire medical locker into the hose bed and we headed into Manhattan. As we crossed the Brooklyn Bridge, we heard the mayday calls: ‘Tower 2 is coming down.’ We pulled up, got off the rig and Tower 2 came down. When the smoke cleared, 13 of my close friends and 343 fellow firefighters were gone. Not to mention, the nearly 3,000 civilians we find out later had lost their lives.”

As one of the few 9/11 first responders living in the Central Valley, Isolano appreciates the opportunity to share his story, even if it makes him emotional.

“I understand that as hard as it is for me to [talk about it], it’s also very important so I honor it and appreciate it,” he said.

David McDonald, former Pelco president and the original visionary of the California Memorial, was also on hand to take in the public observance.

Following the 9/11 attacks, McDonald set forth on his vision for the memorial because felt it was the “appropriate thing to do.”

“I think everybody learns a new appreciation for our men and women in uniform everywhere that risk their lives every day protecting the rest of us,” McDonald said of the impact the event.

Midway through the ceremony, Isolano presented McDonald with a folded American flag to honor him for starting the annual ceremony 17 years ago.