Clovis holds dog park meeting

The City of Clovis held a meeting on Thursday, Sept. 13 to discuss the dog park master plan. City officials updated the public on the current status of the dog park and surveyed the residents for what they would like to see at the dog park.

Currently, construction for a temporary dog park at Sierra Bicentennial Park is underway and is estimated to be completed by mid-October.

City officials said the planning phase of the permanent dog park will begin soon and it could take more than a year to complete the project. The city plans to raise funds for the park through community groups and other organizations.

The residents said their priorities for the park include a safe place and a comfortable playing area for their dogs.

Some residents also said it’s important to have shade in the park.

The City staff asked about the residents’ ideal location for a dog park.

Residents said the park shouldn’t be located near homes where the barking can disturb the neighborhood and increased traffic will cause problems.

Clovis residents also hope the dog park will not interfere with the kids’ parks.

Residents added that water and restrooms must be easily accessible in the park.

Some dog owners said there should be a separate area for small dogs, but the area shouldn’t be too small.

Other pet owners said it’s very important to have a clean park because they want to make sure the dogs don’t get sick.