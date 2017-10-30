Rodeo Hand Car Wash takes pride in paying attention to detail

Rodeo Hand Car Wash & Detail, located just on the edge of Old Town at 409 Bullard Ave., provides a service that is rare to find nowadays.

While there are automatic car washes on nearly every major intersection, there aren’t many hand car washes today that specialize in detailing – and that’s where Rodeo Car Wash comes in.

Having been in the car wash business for nearly 30 years, Rodeo Car Wash partner/supervisor Rafael Reyes takes pride in his small business and the services he offers.

“This is one of those old school car washes that we use to see back in the day,” Reyes said in spanish. “You don’t really see hand car wash places like this anymore, it’s a system of the past, but that’s what makes us unique.”

As one of the few of its kind in the Fresno-Clovis area, Rodeo Car Wash details any size car, truck, SUV, RV and even motorcycles and boats.

“We wash all types of cars and have the same detail process for all of them,” Reyes said. “I’ve even had Maseratis, Ferraris and other expensive foreign cars come through here.”

A regular car wash cleans just the exterior of the car but the detailing process is more thorough as it focuses on both the interior and exterior. Since the process can be lengthy, Rodeo Car Wash offers its customers a lounge area with complimentary drinks, snacks and a TV.

The standard detailing process starts with a hand wash before the the car is dried from top to bottom with a microfiber towel. After the car has been dried, the car is polished to remove any light marks and scratches and then finished with a wax job to give the paint an additional protective layer. After the exterior of the vehicle is nice and shiny, the focus is then shifted to the interior of the vehicle where the carpet is vacuumed and shampooed while the dash and other surfaces are wiped down and freed of dust and other particles.

“My team of seven employees and I are very detail-oriented,” Reyes added. “We take pride in that and our clients know that. That’s why when people that want their cars detailed, they come to us.”